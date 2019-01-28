PDP plans to disrupt elections — el Rufai

…You are jittery, PDP fires back

By Ben Agande

Governor Nasir el-Rufai has alleged that the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, is planning to disrupt the coming elections because of the looming defeat it will suffer.

The governor, who cited unnamed intelligence security report, spoke at a stakeholders’ meeting at Kudan town.

But in a swift reaction, the spokesman of the PDP in the state, dismissed the allegation as a “desperate move by somebody who knows he is facing imminent defeat.”

According to the governor, security agents were already on the alert to ensure peaceful elections and to apprehend any person that might cause a breach of the law.

“As a leader, it is my responsibility to tell you what is being planned because there are several PDP bigwigs in Kudan local government and they may try to disturb the peace of this area,” el-Rufai argued.

Kudan is the hometown of Hon Isa Ashiru, the PDP governorship candidate. Similarly, Hunkuyi which is the headquarters of Kudan local government, is the hometown of Senator Suleiman Othman Hunkuyi, el-Rufai’s estranged political ally who is the senatorial candidate of PDP.

The governor told the people that “If any politician approaches any of you to cause violence, ask him to bring his child so that you will execute the plot together. Politicians are fond of using the children of the masses for nefarious activities while their children are either schooling somewhere, or are safe abroad. No life is better than the other. The life of a rich man’s son is no more precious than the life of a poor man’s son. Also, the life of an educated person’s son is of equal value as the life of an illiterate’s son.”

PDP reacts

In his reaction, Spokesman of PDP in the state, Abraham Catoh, said the governor was already scared of defeat because majority of the people in the State were for PDP.

He said: “We know that governor el-rufai is very scare of defeat, so whatever he is saying now against PDP, he is saying it out of jittery. The people are for our party. The few campaigns toured by PDP have shown that we controlled more crowd and followers than APC”.