PDP not alternative to APC in 2019-Speaker

The Speaker of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Alhaji Ibrahim Balarabe -Abdullahi, said the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) would not be an alternative to the ruling All Progressives Congress(APC) in 2019.

Balarabe- Abdullahi stated this in Umaisha,Toto Local Government Area of the state on Thursday while addressing newsmen in Umuaisha, after visiting six electoral wards of his constituency.

Balarabe-Abdullahi (APC-Umaisha/Ugya), therefore, urged Nigerians to vote for President Muhammadu Buhari and all other APC candidates during the upcoming general elections.

The speaker said Nigerians needed Buhari more than ever before, considering his developmental strides in almost all sectors of the economy.

He emphasised that Nigerians would not forget in a hurry the damage caused by the PDP during its 16 years in power.

“I want to call on you to vote massively for President Buhari, Abdullahi Sule, the Nasarawa State APC governorship candidate, Sen. Abdullahi Adamu for Senate and Mr Abdulmumuni for House of Representatives in 2019.

“When we came in 2015 seeking for your votes, I told you my programmes and today I am here to say thank you.“

The speaker, who expressed optimism that the 2019 general elections would be peaceful, called on the people to for other APC candidates during the 2019 general elections.

He, however, urged politicians to play the game by the rules in the interest of peace and national development.

The speaker challenged the opposition political parties that occupied the seat before in the state to show the people what they achieved during their tenure.

Balarabe- Abdullahi called on his constituents to remain united and speak with one voice by supporting APC at all levels.

News men report that the six electoral wards visited by the speaker are: Umaisha, Ugya,Shege,Dausu,Kenyehu and Katapha.