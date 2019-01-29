PDP mocks APC, Buhari over Owerri rally

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA – The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, yday said the “scanty” attendance at All Progressives Congress, APC, Presidential rally in Owerri, the Imo state capital is an indication that Mr. President has become a general without a troop



The party in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologondiyan said the situation was so pathetic that President Buhari could not articulate any message to support his re-election bid but told Nigerians to vote for any candidate of their choice in the general election.

“It was pitiable to watch Mr. President garble, as the audience who refused to carry APC broom also remained passive, while many started leaving the venue while he was still presenting his address.



“Ironically, Mr. President confessed that he had nothing new to tell Nigerians. If anything, the APC Presidential candidate, in his party’s usual penchant for false performance claims, alluded to a non-existent ‘market money’ which elicited heckles from the audience.

“The PDP says the fact that a sitting President cannot attract a meaningful audience from the same state where a mammoth and overflowing crowd received its Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, just a week ago, further confirms that Nigerians, across the board, have indeed attained a consensus to return the PDP to power, come February 16, 2019,” the statement read in part.

It further called on President Buhari to brace up for the imminent defeat that awaits his party at the polls.