PDP members join APM in Ogun

ABEOKUTA—AT least 1,000 members of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Odeda Local Government area of Ogun State have defected to the Allied People’s Movement, APM.

The defectors were received, weekend, by the APM governorship candidate in Ogun State, Mr. Adekunle Akinlade, who was on his ward-to-ward campaign tour to the 236 wards in the state.

A leader of the decampees, Adeyemi Olufemi, while speaking with journalists said he and others left PDP due to the party’s “insensitivity to the plight of its members.”

Olufemi said PDP was a party that had been “celebrating mediocrity over meritocracy”; while also accusing the party of “lackadaisical approach to issues.”

He said he was impressed with the way Governor Ibikunle Amosun had been transforming the state in the last seven years; adding: ”I have no choice than to follow Amosun wherever he goes.

“Akinlade is a man I believe in. I know he would build on Amosun’s legacies in rebuilding the state. He’s from my alma mater. I know he would deliver.”

While receiving the defectors, Akinlade in company with his running mate, Mrs Peju Adebajo, assured them that they would not regret joining a party that would fight the injustice meted out to the people of Ogun State during his former party’s (APC) primaries.

Akinlade said a vote for APM would be a vote to defend Ogun State and its future from those who wanted to hijack and hand it over to some people outside the state to exploit.

Akinlade lauded Governor Amosun for his commitments towards putting Ogun State at par with other developed states in Nigeria.