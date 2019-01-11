PDP may crash again if… —Udenwa

By Chidi Nkwopara

OWERRI—Chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and former governor of Imo state, Chief Achike Udenwa, has warned that the party may crash again, if members do not purge themselves of the divisive tendencies in some members.

Chief Udenwa, who spoke yesterday, during the inauguration of the party’s campaign council, in Owerri, also attributed PDP’s defeat in the 2015 polls, to “brazen anti-party activities and gross betrayal of trust by some members”.

Udenwa used the opportunity to warn members against a repeat performance of the 2015 outing.

While describing the party’s gubernatorial candidate, Chief Emeka Ihedioha as “a seasoned politician”, Udenwa equally urged party loyalists to visit all the autonomous communities in the state and mobilize the citizenry for the success of the party.

Speaking also, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu described Ihedioha as “humble, obedient, submissive and an intelligent democrat, who has all it takes to govern the state”.