PDP lampoons APC, Buhari over failed Owerri rally

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says the scanty attendance at President Muhammadu Buhari’s rally in Owerri, Imo state, on Tuesday, shows that Mr. President has become a ‘general without a troop’.

The party says the situation was so pathetic that a discomfited President Buhari could not articulate any message to support his re-election bid but told Nigerians to vote for any candidate of their choice in the general election.

It was pitiable to watch Mr. President garble, as the audience who refused to carry APC broom also remained passive, while many started leaving the venue while he was still presenting his address.

Ironically, Mr. President confessed that he had nothing new to tell Nigerians. If anything, the APC Presidential candidate, in his party’s usual penchant for false performance claims, alluded to a non-existent ‘market money’ which elicited heckles from the audience.

The PDP says the fact that a sitting President cannot attract a meaningful audience from the same state where a mammoth and overflowing crowd received its Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, just a week ago, further confirms that Nigerians, across the board, have indeed attained a consensus to return the PDP to power, come February 16, 2019.

The PDP therefore charges President Buhari to counsel himself, end his desperation for power and spend the remaining days to prepare his hand over notes to Atiku Abubakar, so that our nation can be returned to the path of peace, national cohesion and economic prosperity, which has eluded us in almost four years.