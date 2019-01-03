PDP keeps vigil, dedicates campaign to God

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Delta on Wednesday night kept vigil in Asaba to dedicate the party’s 2019 general elections campaign to God.

News men report that the party will on Friday flag-off its campaign in the state at Oghara, Ethiope Ethiope West Local Government Area of the state.

Oghara is the hometown of Chief James Ibori, former governor of the state under the PDP between 1999 and 2007.

Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa, who addressed party members at the vigil in Government House, expressed confidence that God would grant the candidates of the party victory in the February/March general elections.

Okowa said: “because we have put our God first, we have no need to be scared going into the campaign or scared of the elections.

“God is leading us into the battle and we will have victory.

READ ALSO: Anti-party: Leave Nnamani alone, Enugu APC warns Nwoye

“As a people and as a party, there is no doubt that we have been working hard these three and half years to deliver democratic dividends to our people.

“It is significant that we come to the presence of God today to seek Him.

“It is going to be the battle of the spirits and our God will prevail; our opponents that are relying on small gods will fail.

“Opponents will come with all sorts of rumours but we will need to work hard to ensure that we deliver all the candidates of our party.”

The governor warned the party members against casting aspersion on others during campaign and urged them to tell the electorate what the party had achieved in the state and solicit their votes.

“We should think about PDP, realising that we are one family and once we have that in mind, we will excel,” the governor added.

In a sermon, Ven. Charles Osemenem, who spoke on the theme, “When God desires,” said that all things happened for a reason and that all glory must go to God.

“Always pray for the grace of God because when God decides, no one can stop it,” he said.

NAN also reports that PDP chieftains in the state, including the Director General of the party’s campaign organisation, Chief Funkekeme Solomon, Prof. Sam Oyovbaire, Sen. Patrick Osakwe attended the service.(NAN)