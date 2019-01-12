PDP is broke, hungry, Amaechi laughs

The Director General, President Muhammadu Buhari/Osinbajo 2019 Campaign, Mr Rotimi Amaechi on Saturday said that the opposition Peoples Democratic party (PDP), is broke and hungry.

Amaechi, who is also the Minister of Works and Transport, said this in Bauchi at a political rally organised to receive 18 prominent PDP members in the state who had defected to APC.

According to him, “they are broke, they are hungry and want to come back to steal.

“Because they are broke, they are looking for cheap means of fund and we look at them when they say you are hungry.

” They have easily forgotten that they stole $2 billion US Dollars to prosecute 2015 election but we won,” he asserted.

Amaechi further asserted that ” we listen to our colleagues at the other divide and say that you are hungry because they stole all the money meant for you.

“We want to assure you that we will not fail you and will never fail you. Bauchi is our traditional state we come to rest not to campaign.

” I was here in 2015 and saw what politicians called mammoth crowd, that is crowd that cannot be counted,” he stressed.

Senator Ali Ndume, had earlier described PDP administration in the last 16 years as Kleptocracy who abused their leadership positions to acquire wealth to extend their power.

Ndume, who is also the Campaign Director General Buhari/Osinbajo for North East, said that Buhari has fulfilled the promises he made in 2015 on security, economic diversification and war against corruption.

“Nigerians are today left with two options to either choose those who have the country at heart or those who will destroy the country,” he asserted.

Gov. Muhammadu Badaru of Jigawa in a goodwill message called on the people of Bauchi to cast 2.5 million votes for Buhari as against the over 1 millions votes during 2015 polls.

Badaru recalled that Buhari took over the administration when 27 states of the 36 states in the country could not pay workers salaries when crude oil was selling at over $100 US dollars per barrel.

He enumerated series of projects and programmes executed by the present administration in the country and called on the people not to be deceived by disgruntled politicians.