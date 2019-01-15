PDP inaugurates 32-man campaign c’ttee in Burutu

Burutu—Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Bulu-Ndoro ward 6 chapter in Burutu Local Government Area of Delta State, has kick started its campaign with the inauguration of a 32-man committee.

Deacon Arede Edeinmene, Executive Assistant to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa on Politics, who inaugurated the Bulu-Ndoro ward six Coordinator alongside others, thanked God for the opportunity to serve and work for the party in that capacity.

Speaking at Bulu-Ndoro, Edeinmene said the PDP-led state government had made their task of winning votes for all PDP candidates easy through its numerous projects spread across all the communities that make up the ward and vowed not to leave any stone unturned.

Chief Julius Takeme, Delta State Commissioner for Urban Renewal, who inaugurated the campaign committee as the Burutu Local Government PDP campaign Coordinator, said the task before ward campaign committee is to preach the good news about PDP in every unit and ensure that the party wins block votes in each unit.