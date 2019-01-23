PDP has nothing to offer – Senator Adeyemi

Senator Smart Adeyemi has called on the electorate to dig into the background of those seeking for elective positions so as not to vote for rascals and misfits.

Adeyemi, who stated this, yesterday, during his flag off campaign for Kogi West senatorial seat in Koto, headquarters of Kogi Local Council also said the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has nothing tangible to offer Nigerians, and called on the electorate to reject the party at the general poll.

Adeyemi, who is running on the plank of the All Progressives Congress, APC, against Dino Melaye of the PDP among other candidates, said it is imperative that people elected into the National Assembly must not be rascals or of questionable background; who would go and be fighting everyone instead of attracting development to the constituency.