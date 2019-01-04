PDP can’t strengthen Nigeria’s democracy, says Senate’s Dep Chief Whip

By Alemma Aliu

SENATE Deputy Chief Whip Senator Francis Alimikhena, has claimed that Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, was too divided and weak to provide the needed support base to strengthen Nigeria’s democracy, describing the party as too “lousy”.

The senator spoke in Sabongida-Ora, Owan West Local Government Area of Edo State after commissioning constituency projects in communities across Owan West and Owan East Local Government areas.

While noting that the opposition party lacked the capacity to formulate good public policies and interest aggregation, he said. “They are too divided against themselves and we cannot allow such disunity to damage our already established democracy. We need a stabilized democratic party like the All Progressive Congress, APC, to deepen our democratic structure in order to catch up with the developed world. The APC administration has remained resolute and focused on delivering its campaign promises to purge the system for the benefits of all Nigerians”

He called on Nigerians to vote for APC at all levels, saying the future of Nigeria could only be secured under an APC that is united than a divided PDP that he claimed is bedeviled with personal interests.

Assuring the people of more development projects, Alimikhena promised the people of his constituency which comprises Owan West, Owan East, Akoko Edo and the three Etsako local government areas of better days ahead.