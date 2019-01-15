PDP begins ward-by-ward campaign in Udu

Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Udu Local Government Area of Delta State has unveiled its campaign itinerary with a proposed visit to the Ovie of Udu Kingdom, HRM Owhorhu I, for prayers and royal blessing for success in the forthcoming polls.

In a statement by Chief Henry Sakpra, Chairman, PDP Campaign Committee and Raymond Edijala, Director of Media and Publicity for the campaigns in Udu council, the party plans to take the campaigns to all the wards in Udu beginning with Wards 1, 2, 3 and 4 after the visit to the palace tomorrow.

The campaign train, according to the statement, will move to wards 6, 5 and 9, the day after and later wards 8, 7, and 10 on Friday, before moving to Udu on January 22.

The statement called on all PDP faithful to follow the programme dutifully, as the party was leaving no stone unturned in the task of delivering all her candidates in the forthcoming polls.

It said that the second phase of the campaign would be the visit to all towns and villages in Udu council, so that all sections of Udu will come to terms with the need to vote PDP in the coming elections.