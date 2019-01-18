PDM backs Buhari for second term

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

THE Peoples Democratic Movement, PDM, Friday endorsed President Muhammadu Buhari’s second term bid.

The leadership of the group led by its National Chairman, Senator Abubakar Mahadi, met with President Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The meeting was facilitated by the Bauchi State Governor, Mohammed Abubakar.

Maadi, disclosed that the leadership of the group formed by late Shehu Musa Yar’ Adua in 1987 met on the 4th of January, 2019 to adopt President Buhari as their candidate in the forthcoming election.

In his remarks, Governor Abubakar explained that he was not a member of PDM but that, “I am a friend to the National Chairman of PDM and I facilitated this meeting.”

The President commended the members of the group for remaining committed to the organization over the years.

Speaking with State House correspondents, the Bauch State Governor said that the delegation was made up of very rare breed of Nigerians that are basing their activities on principles agreed upon by their late leader over 20 years ago.

“This is the Peoples Democratic Movement, set up by the late General Shehu Musa Yar’adua. From the time of his demise till date, they have remained together, they have remained attached to the principles of their founding fathers and even though quite a number of them have gone into political platforms, they have never as a group succeeded in moving as a whole into a political party.

“This is the first time that this is happening. So, for the fact that they are rare breeds of Nigerians and also the fact that for the first time they resolved on their own to join the movement of Mr. President, I think it is a very fantastic opportunity.”

“They are endorsing him for the election, they are working for him to succeed at the election and this organization permeates from the national level down to the polling units’ level.”

He said the President felt happy and emotional because late General Shehu Musa Yar’adua was his classmate, his friend and his colleague in the military, adding that the group would basically bring to the table the principle that has kept them together as a group.

Also speaking chairman of PDM, Mahadi said that what informed the decision to adopt President Buhari was his integrity and his sincerity towards public service.

He said, “This group is formed since 1987 by his late friend and brother, Major General Shehu Musa Yar’adua. We have traversed on the Nigeria political space for too long, we have never seen a president or a leader that is so focused and honest about developing the country and at same time making sure that development is key towards what should take us to the next level in this country.”

Asked whether the PDM was fictionalized, he said it was movement and not a political party.

“There is a different between a political party and a movement. A movement is based on the principles of our founding father. It is our commitment to support the good work that this president is doing.”



Also asked why they did not support Atiku Abubakar who is a member of PDM, he simply said, “We don’t discuss individuals.”