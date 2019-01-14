Oyo APC chides Makinde over comments on N-Power

By Adeola Badru

IBADAN—THE All Progressives Congress, APC, in Oyo State, yesterday berated the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the state, Mr. Seyi Makinde for castigating the social investment programmes of the APC saying he is suffering from perennial losses.

The APC stated that the recent statements credited to Mr. Makinde showed that he was a frustrated man who should not be dignified with response anytime he vents his uncoordinated vituperations.

In a statement byits state Publicity Secretary, the party, Dr. AbdulAzeez Olatunde urged Mr. Makinde to focus on issue based campaign rather than his campaign of calumny.

Dr. Olatunde said: “It is a pity the best hand PDP can put forward for a governorship election is a novice in public governance. Rather than Makinde to engage on issues based campaign and tell the citizens his plans, he is busy displaying his ignorance with the statements credited to him.

“Such an individual should always be ignored but in politics, one should always give them a dose of their drug. An intelligent person would have known that election is not won by billboards. We wonder why we will feel intimidated by Mr. Makinde’s billboard. He had similar billboards in the 2015 election and still came a distant 5th. We do not need any soothsayer to predict that Makinde cannot fair better in the 2019 election.”

“It is understandable that his perennial losses have led to frustration because if not, it is only a novice that would complain about the N-Power rally which was organized by the beneficiaries themselves. To show their enthusiasm, majority of these N-power beneficiaries painted their faces before the rally which was also used to launch a programme tagged ‘Build the Future.”