Osanebi wins, as Supreme Court nullifies lower court judgments

As it concerns the 2015 pre-election case between Delta State Deputy Speaker, Rt. Hon. Friday Ossai Osanebi and one Emeka Ozegbe, the Supreme Court of Nigeria, today ruled in favour of the Deputy Speaker, nullifying other judgments.

Delivering the judgment today, the Supreme Court Panel led by the CJN, Justice Walter Onnoghen, jettisoned the position of the lower courts, saying that the Deputy Speaker, has no case whatsoever to answer as the court nullified the judgment of the other courts.

Speaking to news men in Abuja, immediately after the court session, lead counsel to the Deputy Speaker Mr. Joe Agi, SAN, said : “ the Supreme Court has just delivered judgement in favour of Rt. Hon. Friday Osanebi. Delta State Deputy Speaker.

DELTA: Okowa is destined to do second term – Onuesoke

The Apex court ruled that both the trial court judgment and the court of appeal judgment are all nulled in view of section 285 subsection 12, of the forth alteration to the constitution of the federation”.

“The implication of that is that there’s no judgment against the Deputy Speaker”, Abi added.

Reacting to the ruling, Osanebi said: “ I thank God for his love and faithfulness. Truly I can say without all contradiction that the judiciary is the last hope of the ordinary man. I thank the judiciary, and I am most grateful to the Ndokwa East people for their prayer, support and kind words, while this tussle lasted”

Osanebi added that by the grace of God, Ndokwa East is in safe hands, and there is no way darkness and lies can rule over truth.

“ I thank my Governor, Sen. Ifeanyi Okowa, our party, the PDP and my friends and associates for their kind support also“

DELTA: You’re a paper weight, seeking relevance Kokori fires at Gbagi over Ogboru

“Ndokwa East is in safe hands, and the dominion of light over darkness is always instant and unquestionable. No matter the manipulation, truth can never be carpeted”; Osanebi added, in enthusiasm.