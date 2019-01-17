Oppression’ll end in Imo after polls – Madumere

By Chidi Nkwopara

OWERRI—Imo State Deputy Governor, Prince Eze Madumere, has assured the citizenry that oppression, intimidation and all anti-people policies will end in the state, after this year’s polls.

Madumere’s position was made public via a press statement signed by his Special Assistant on Media, Mazi Uche Onwuchekwa, and made available to newsmen in Owerri.

“I urge our people to reject all anti-people elements at the polls. This is an opportunity to right the wrongs. What is important is learning from our mistakes and working hard to right the wrongs”, Madumere said.

Madumere lamented the severe hardship Imo people had been going through for nearly eight years, attributing it to what he called “bad leadership.”

“Imo people must join forces now to ensure that bad elements and all their cronies and acolytes, are booted out of power.

“In all honesty, it has been a tortuous and thorny path, journeying through especially, 2018. It got to a time the only certainty in our polity was uncertainty, because uncertainty was pervasive in our God given state”, Madumere lamented.

He recalled with grief that “such dicey situations Imo people found themselves, was never foisted by God, but by human elements, who have turned themselves into anti-human agents.”