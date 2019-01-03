Operation Python Dance: Army pledges collaboration with security agencies

Akure – Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) on Thursday assured the Ondo State Government of the continuous collaboration of the army with other security agencies.

Buratai gave the assurance in Owo at the flag-off of Operation Python Dance.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Chief of Army Staff was represented by Major General Okwudili Azinta, the General Officer Commanding, 2 Division, Ibadan.

Buratai said that the exercise also known as Egwu Eke was meant to check the insecurity across the length and breadth of the country.

He said two phases of the exercise–Egwu Eke I and II-were conducted in 83 Divisions in 2016 and 2017, adding that Egwu Eke lll, was designed to build on the successes recorded in the previous two exercises.

Buratai said that the choice of Ondo State for the flag-off was to assure the citizens that kidnappers and bandits, who threatened the peace and security of the state recently, have no hiding place.

“As the build-up to the 2019 general elections gathers momentum, there is reported an upsurge of security challenges such as compiling of arms by criminal groups and recruitment of political thugs.

“These challenges, coupled with internal security threats, suggest that dissident groups and criminal elements would want to take advantage of the rising insecurity if not checked,” he said.

Buratai said all forms of security threats would be checkmated from blossoming into large-scale violence, before, during and after the 2019 general elections.

“The security challenges being witnessed in the country like kidnapping, terrorism, illegal oil bunkering, pipeline vandalism and herdsmen clashes underscore the need to adequately prepare troupes and equip them.

“In order to professionally respond to these challenges, we will collaborate with the Nigeria Police and other security agencies,’’ he said.

Earlier, Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu had given an assurance that his administration would continue to support security agencies within the available resources to enable them to carry out their constitutional responsibilities.

He explained that no meaningful development could take place in an atmosphere devoid of peace and security.

The governor noted that there had been a recent upsurge in crime, especially kidnapping, cultism and armed robbery.

He disclosed that substantial arrests had been made while those found culpable would be prosecuted accordingly to serve as a deterrent to others.

“We are not going to relent until the state is rid of people with criminal tendencies.

“Let me, therefore, commend the security agencies for their efforts in ensuring the security of lives and properties in the state.

“I also wish to place on record the harmonious relationship and synergy amongst the security agencies in the state.

“This has led to robust intelligence sharing and the needed cooperation in tackling security challenges in the state,” he said.

Akeredolu also expressed confidence that the army, with the exercise, was capable of flushing out all criminal elements within the nooks and crannies of the state.

He said that this would give the state the deserved peace and tranquillity required for social and economic development.

“I am made to understand that this is an internal security exercise that will be conducted on both land and water.

“This is with a view to checkmating the diverse security challenges prevalent in the southern region of the country.

“These include militancy, vandalism of oil and gas infrastructure, piracy, kidnapping, armed robbery, cultism and illegal bunkering among others.

“I want to urge the distinguished officers and men of the Nigerian Army that will be participating in this exercise to observe the rules of engagement and code of conduct.

“There is need to avoid any action that may infringe on the rights of the public, especially the community hosting the programme.

“I am assuring you that our people are peace-loving and will support and cooperate with you in ensuring the success of the exercise,” he said.

Also speaking, Brig- Gen. James Ataguba, the Commander of 32 Artillery Brigade Akure, stated that it became imperative for the army to plan such security operations in which ‘Egwu Eke III was one of them.

According to him, the various security challenges pervading the country had necessitated the series of army operations across the country.

Ataguba stated that the exercise would dovetail into real-time operations across the country. (NAN)