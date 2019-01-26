Onnoghen’s suspention our take – US

The United State has said that it is deeply concerned by the impact of the suspension of the Chief Judge of Nigeria, Justice Walter Samuel Nkanu Onnoghen.



The United States embassy in Nigeria in a statement on Saturday on its website urged the Federal government to look into the issues the suspension of the Chief Judge Onnoghen ‘raised and resolved them swiftly and peacefully in accordance with due process, full respect for the rule of law, and the spirit of the Constitution of Nigeria.’

Just as it warned that such action is needed urgently to ensure that this decision does not cast a pall over the electoral process.

Read full statement below

‘The Embassy of the United States is deeply concerned by the impact of the executive branch’s decision to suspend and replace the Chief Justice and head of the judicial branch without the support of the legislative branch on the eve of national and state elections.

‘We note widespread Nigerian criticism that this decision is unconstitutional and that it undermines the independence of the judicial branch. That undercuts the stated determination of government, candidates, and political party leaders to ensure that the elections proceed in a way that is free, fair, transparent, and peaceful – leading to a credible result.

‘We urge that the issues raised by this decision be resolved swiftly and peacefully in accordance with due process, full respect for the rule of law, and the spirit of the Constitution of Nigeria. Such action is needed urgently now to ensure that this decision does not cast a pall over the electoral process.’