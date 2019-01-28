Onnoghen: Senate cancels Tuesday Plenary

The Senate has cancelled it’s scheduled plenary billed to hold tomorrow

The Clerk of the Senate, Mr. Nelson Ayewoh, stated this in a statement signed by him on Monday evening.

Nelson did not give reasons for the action but explained that the federal lawmakers would now resume on February 19 earlier adjourned to last week.

Investigation by news men revealed however that the last minute cancellation followed the decision of the red chamber to approach the Supreme Court for the interpretation of the suspension of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen.

The Senate is asking the apex court to determine whether President Muhammadu Buhari acted within his powers by suspending the CJN or not