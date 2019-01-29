Onnoghen : NBA shuts down courts in Ebonyi

By Peter Okutu

Abakaliki — THE Ebonyi State Chapter of the Nigeria Bar Association, NBA, yesterday said it has shut down courts in the state for two days following the directive issued by its National Executive Council, NEC

The directive was issued in protest to the suspension of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, Walter Onnoghen by the Federal Government

Addressing a press conference in Abakaliki, the chairman of NBA, Abakaliki Branch, Barr. Festus Nweke described the action taken against Onnoghen as a full blown invitation to anarchy adding that the federal government was not the appropriate body to discipline a judicial officer in the country.

“The situation is that lawyers have boycotted court sitting in the state for two days as a way of registering our reservations for the action taken against the CJN.

“None of the court is opened. The action of the federal government is an aberration of the law. The federal government is not the appropriate body to punish a judicial officer. It is an invitation to full blown anarchy if we allow it to stand. There are established rules. Let the federal government follow the established due process.

“NBA Abakaliki is in support of its NEC’s resolution. A lawless society is not what we want. We sent our members to monitor Afikpo and other places and I can tell you that in Ebonyi, it is a total shut down. Not even customary courts sat today”