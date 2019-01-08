Only Buhari Showed Concern On Abandoned Projects In Lagos – AMBODE

Says Sanwo-Olu Better Qualified Than Other Candidates

As APC Officially Flags Off Campaign In State

The Lagos State chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC) on Tuesday officially flagged off its campaign towards the 2019 general elections, with the State Governor, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode, urging voters in the State to massively support all the candidates of the party to ensure continuity of good governance.

Addressing scores of party members and leaders at the rally held at Skypower Ground in G.R.A, Ikeja, Governor Ambode said it was on record that only President Muhammadu Buhari showed concern about abandoned infrastructure in Lagos and was working on their renewal in conjunction with the State Government, saying it was time for residents to support the candidates of the party across all levels to consolidate on the gains so far recorded.

The Governor, who was at the rally with his wife, Bolanle, said the forthcoming elections would not be about religion or ethnicity, but basically about the need to return a government that had showed genuine care for the people, adding that it was clear that the President had walked the talk.

“At the national level, we have only one choice, the choice of continuity is what we want and we need continuity and consolidation. We need to vote for President Muhammadu Buhari and Professor Yemi Osinbajo.

“This election at the national level is not about religion neither is it about tribe. It is about those who have the poor at heart. You know at the national level, we are already doing TraderMoni, we are doing N-Power and we are already doing Employment Trust Fund, among other things.

“We know that we would be glad to have Muhammadu Buhari as the next President in this country; the entire abandoned infrastructure that we have had in this State, it is only Muhammadu Buhari that has been propagating the renewal and so we are very conscious that we need to continue voting for the APC,” Governor Ambode said.

At the State level, the Governor said from 1999 till date, Lagos had continued to witness progressive growth, and there was need to support the candidates put forward by the APC to consolidate and further take the State to higher levels.

According to him, “The first question to ask is why we have been experiencing progressive growth in the last 20 years in Lagos and the answer is very simple – that is because I have had predecessors that have actually delivered on their promises starting from Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to Babatunde Raji Fashola and to me.

“It has been 20 years of progressive growth and it has been under one single party, APC. We have had an uninterrupted continuity of governance in the last 20 years and that is why you can corroborate that with other things that are happening with the development and growth of Lagos State.

“Now, what I seek from all of you is the continuous growth and continuity in this State and for us to continue in that governance spirit, that is why we have no other choice than the choice of our party. In this context of this country, our party – APC is the party to trust and also the party that we can rely on.”

He particularly urged voters to support the gubernatorial candidate of the party, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, saying they were more qualifies than the candidates put forward by other political parties in the State.

“The qualities of Babajide Sanwo-Olu, a former banker, former cabinet member are very strong and he is also very strong in public sector management. When you compare his qualities to the qualities of other candidates, he is very competent and he is very reliable and I have no doubt that we will have him as the next Governor of Lagos State.

“So, come February 16, we will vote President Muhammadu Buhari and Professor Osinbajo and come March 2, we will vote Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Dr Obafemi Hamzat,” Governor Ambode said.

Also speaking, Sanwo-Olu commended APC members for their commitment to party, assuring that he would continue the policies of the present administration and also take Lagos to higher levels.

“I want to thank all of you for coming out today; we have a long way to go and God will bless all of us. We would continue with the continuity of my brother, Governor Akinwunmi Ambode and we would take Lagos to a higher level,” Sanwo-Olu said.

At the rally, 65 other parties in the State also pitched tent with the candidates of the APC.