Ondo HoS commends Akeredolu for workers’ welfare

AKURE – THE Ondo State Head of Service, Mr. Toyin Akinkuotu has commended Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, SAN, for bringing joy to the homes of civil servants through improved workers’ welfare and prompt payment of salary.

The state Head of Service said this on behalf of the civil servants in the state at the annual prayer meeting of the Governor with the Public Servants in the state.



The meeting, held at the premise of the Governor’s office, Alagbaka, Akure, was well attended by civil servants and other top government functionaries.

Akinkuotu said when Governor Akeredolu came on board in February 2017, it was a period of low spirit from loss of hope arising from the seven months unpaid salaries by the previous administration.

According to him, the Akeredolu-led administration has shown total commitment to the welfare of workers in the state since inception.

He said: “About two years ago when Governor Akeredolu came on board, it was a period of despondency. When workers were not paid for seven months, you are simply telling them to go and die. We thank God today; Governor Akeredolu has changed the narratives by putting smiles on our faces.

“When you came on board, workers’ welfare was like 40%, but right now, I say it is like 98% percent. We are praying and trusting God and Mr. Governor that in this year, the remaining 2% will be added to make it 100%.

“I thank my colleagues, the civil servant, for identifying with this government that is committed to their welfare.

“This is an election year, you must shine your eyes and make sure you don’t go back to Egypt. Work hard to vote for the government that promotes your welfare.”