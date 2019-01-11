Omisore defects to APC

OSOGBO—THERE are strong indications that the governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party, SDP, in the September 22, 2018 governorship election in Osun State, Senator Iyiola Omisore may have dumped his party and joined the All Progressives Congress, APC.ruling party.

Indications emerged, yesterday, when Senator Omisore accompanied Governor Gboyega Oyetola and APC leaders to the palace of Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi.

Governor Oyetola, who is on a thank-you visit to Ife zone for their support during the election which he was declared the winner paid a courtesy call to the palace before the party’s rally in front of the palace.

Senator Omisore while speaking at palace gave tacit agreement to the wide spread speculation that he may join the ruling party when he remarked that his last support during the last rerun Osun governorship election has given direction that he has fully joined the APC.

Omisore said: “I don’t have to tell anybody that I have joined the party. I’m fully in support of the party in the state for allowing development.”

Oyetola, who commended Omisore for supporting the party, said Omisore’s presence in the party would bring good development to the state.