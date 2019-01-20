Omeruo targets clean-sheet against Barcelona

Super Eagles defender, Kenneth Omeruo is hopeful that his club Leganes will come out unscathed as they face LaLiga table toppers, Barcelona at Nou Camp tonight.

Fresh from a 1-0 triumph over Real Madrid in the second leg of their Copa del Rey clash, Leganes have picked up points against one of La Liga’s stronger sides. They ended 2018 with a 1-1 draw against Sevilla, also picking up draws against Atletico Madrid, Getafe and Valencia along the way. Their undisputed highlight of the season to date was their astonishing 2-1 win over the Blaugranes at the Estadio Municipal de Butarquel, with their surprise 1-0 victory over the high-flying Alaves also lingering in supporters’ minds.

“Against Barcelona is always going to be a tough game, but we will try our best,” Omeruo said.

Vermaelen says ‘No regrets’ as Barca welcomes Tottenham to Camp Nou

Barcelona ever since the departure of Neymar to Paris Saint-Germain, have lacked a consistent forward line but they appear to have found their third piece to go alongside Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez with the emergence of Ousmane Dembele. Suarez, Messi and Neymar were a trio that struck fear into opposing teams, yet Ernesto Valverde’s unwillingness to use a 4-3-3 formation in his debut season at the Camp Nou ensured that Los Cules had to rely solely on the brilliance of Messi. Dembele’s debut season in LaLiga Santander was marred by injury struggles and concerns over the Frenchman’s attitude off the pitch, however he has since found his best form in Catalonia.