Okowa’s aide seeks youths’ support for re-election

By Morenike Taire

An aide to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, Mr. Ferdinand Mordi, has called on youths in the state to actively participate in the re-election bid of his principal in the 2019 general election.

Mordi, Special Assistant on Orientation to the state governor, who made call while addressing youths in the state capital, Asaba, said the Okowa led-administration had made tremendous marks in youth engagement through his youth friendly programmes, which in turn has checked restiveness in the state.

He said: “We thank Okowa, who has engaged youths in the state and made them job creators, through different youth empowerment and wealth creation programmes of his administration.

“We also thank the youths in the state for keying into the state government’s programmes. This shows the cordial relationship between government and different youth and student groups in the state.”

Mordi observed that the current administration in the state had invested hugely on youth empowerment, he also commended the youths who have gladly keyed into the largesse.

He assured them that the state government will not rest on its oars, but work harder to achieve more results in his next administration, therefore, calling on them to come out en masse to vote for Governor Okowa.

“For this good works to continue, let me urge you, the great youths of the state, to support Okowa as he seeks to be re-elected as the governor of this state.”

He reiterated the need for spirited efforts by youths to support the re-election bid of Okowa in the next general election.