Ohaneze’s endorsement of Atiku, anti-Igbo, says APC

By Omeiza Ajayi

The ruling All Progressives Congress APC has reacted to Thursday’s reported endorsement of the Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP, Atiku Abubakar by the pan-Igbo sociocultural group, Ohaneze Ndigbo, describing it as the handiwork of few elements within the organization.

In its first formal reaction to the development Friday in Abuja, APC through its National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu counselled the Igbo to be wary of what it called a deceitful campaign strategy of using the promise of restructuring the federation to hoodwink unsuspecting Nigerians of the Southeast extraction.

“We find it curious that the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP, Alh. Atiku Abubakar has tactically avoided speaking on his touted restructuring plans during his campaigns.

“Our observation comes against the backdrop of the now disputed ‘communique’ issued by some members of Ohaneze Ndigbo on the 2019 general elections.

“With a few members of Ohaneze falling for Atiku’s antics, it has now become clear that the purported endorsement of Atiku’s presidential ambition does not enjoy the support of most of the Igbos. One of such proofs is the statement by the Anambra State Government’s dissociating the state from the dubious endorsement of Atiku contained in the equally disputed communique”, APC said.