Ohanaeze Youth Council tackles FG over Operation Python Dance III

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youths in 31 of the 36 states of the federation, yesterday raised the alarm that there were plots by the federal government and its security agencies to clamp down on Biafra agitators in the ongoing Operation Python Dance III.

They accused a senator of leading a splinter youth group to Abuja to formalize on how to clamp down on the Biafra agitators.

In a statement issued in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State capital, after its meeting, the Igbo youths alleged that some selfish politicians wanted to collaborate with the Federal Government and security agents to clamp down on the Biafra agitators in the ongoing operation python dance to actualise their 2019 political ambitions.

The statement by Mazi Obinna Nwankwo, Northern Coordinator, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council and Rev. Bobby Ezemuonye, Southern Coordinator of the youth council, read: “From an intelligent report, those that visited Aso Rock under the guise of Igbo Youths have a sole ambition to disclose on how to clamp down on some Biafra agitators staying in the southeast as operation python is commencing in the country, instead of pleading for a Presidential pardon on their behalf because they were handpicked by a senator seeking to gain oil block in 2019. They never realized that their action may dwindle the electoral fortunes of President Buhari, who is in dare need of Igbo votes.”

According to Ohanaeze Ndigbo Constitution, “there’s no constitutional provision of Acting National Leader for Ohanaeze Youth Wing. Those that visited and assured him of their partnership are not members of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council. A few of them are Igbo but majority from investigation were recruited from IDP camps from Middle Belt and others are from South-South.”