Ogun APC chieftains unite for Abiodun, others

By Etop Ekanem

Ota—Chieftains of All Progressives Congress, APC, in Ogun State have restated their commitment to work together to ensure victory for the party’s governorship candidate, Prince Dapo Abiodun and his running mate Mrs. Noimot Salako–Oyedele, in the forthcoming governorship election.

The party leaders, while affirming their support for the APC governorship candidate and others running on the party’s ticket, urged members not to be discouraged by what was described as intimidation.

They spoke when the state APC deputy governorship candidate, Salako–Oyedele, hosted party executives from Ado Odo/Ota Local Government Area at her residence in GRA, Ota, Ogun State.

Chairman of the party in the local government, Mr. David Oludare, while pledging support to Abiodun and the deputy governorship candidate, said APC members were resolute to ensure victory for the party in the presidential and National Assembly and state House of Assembly elections.

Responding, APC senatorial candidate for Ogun West, Chief Tolu Odebiyi, commended the party executives and members for staying the course in the face of intimidation.

Also responding, Salako–Oyedele urged the party leaders and members to give their maximum support by mobilising all eligible voters to vote overwhelmingly for APC, while restating the party’s commitment to deliver on its electoral promise to the people of Ogun State.