Ogun APC cautions Amosun

The Ogun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has cautioned Ogun State Governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, to be mindful of his outbursts against the party’s governorship candidate, Prince Dapo Abiodun

The party in a statement signed and made available to journalists by the Caretaker Publicity Secretary, Mr Tunde Oladunjoye, said the governor deserved to be pitied and prayed for, over his recent comments against the APC governorship candidate.

The development he said was smacked of “outgoing syndrome, emanating from political amnesia and loss of touch with reality”.

According to him, “but for the fact that the reported outbursts of the governor was reported by a credible online medium, we would not have taken him serious; and for the fact that friends in the media have been asking for response, we would not have reacted.”

“However, rather than exchange words with the governor, we would call on members of the public to please sympathise with the governor and pray for him, as he is obviously manifesting outgoing syndrome resulting from political amnesia, loss of touch with reality and fear of life after office”.

“For an individual to attempt to play God, and assault the collective intelligence of the well-informed people of Ogun State, by telling them who the next governor of Ogun State will be, as if he has already written the results, shows that such person deserves our pity. We don’t need to exchange words with him, but to actually sympathise with him on his present state of paranoia on Prince Abiodun.”

“The constant, ceaseless and monotonous attacks on Dapo Abiodun by the governor and his minions shows that our candidate is the leading contestant and his imminent victory is only a matter of weeks.

“We challenge the governor to publish the recent survey he commissioned and which he read to some leaders in his house last week, wherein it was revealed that his preferred governorship candidate will not only lose the election, but also lose in the governor’s hitherto strongholds of Ifo, Ewekoro and Ado Odo Ota Local Governments.”

“Our party and candidate will remain focused, maintain decorum and continue to sell out policies and programmes to the good and discerning people of Ogun State, even as we are sure of victory”, the statement read in part.