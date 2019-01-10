Ogu, Moses Simon slam CAF over Ndidi’s omission

Super Eagles players John Ogu and Moses Simon have questioned the omission of teammate, Wilfred Ndidi from the 2018 Caf Africa XI list.

There was no Nigerian player in the list and many football fans are miffed that a player like Ndidi didn’t make the list.

“Sorry to say this but Wilfred Ndidi should be here. My own opinion,” Ogu tweeted after the lineup was revealed.

“Guys in that position didn’t do more than him.”

“Benatia, Aurier are not even regulars for their clubs. But what do I know. Ndidi, Troost-Ekong, we are both proud of you two. Forward ever.

“How someone comes up here and say clubs they play matters. Like are you kidding me? Ekong, Ndidi had a better season for their clubs. Made it to the World Cup. Had a decent performance at the World Cup and you say clubs they play in? Aurier, Bailly, Keita all didn’t make it.

Also expressing his feelings was Simon Moses.

“Frankly it is not about sentiment, Ndidi merited to be there even Troost Ekong. I was also surprised that the young player award didn’t go the Ndidi rather Achraf Hakimi from Morocco got the award but all the same, Super Eagles missing out 2018 CAF Award is for us to work hard this year to clinch the Nations Cup billed to hold in Egypt”, said Simon