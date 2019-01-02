Ogboru’s kinsmen promise to mobilise votes for Okowa

By Perez Brisibe

Youths numbering over 5,000 from 23 communities that make up Agbon Kingdom in Ethiope East Local Government Area of Delta State, home council for governorship candidate of All Progressives Congress, APC, Chief Great Ogboru, have promised to mobilise their votes for Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, who is Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, governorship candidate in the state.

The youths made the disclosure during a Team Kelly for Okowa rally at Eku town hall organised by Senior Special Assistant to the state governor on Youth Mobilisation, Mr. Kelly Erhijakpor.

The event also witnessed the defection of scores of APC members to PDP, who regretted working for a party that has continued to impoverish Nigerians, and pledged their total commitment to the PDP and to work for the victory of Okowa in 2019.

Some of the youths under various pressure groups such as Great Okowa Disciples, with Bishop Ewrudjakpo as Director-General and Ramsey Oghenedoro as the President, said the governor had demonstrated strong passion in the empowerment of youths of the area and being the first governor to initiate and complete road network in the university town of Abraka.

In his remarks, Erhijakpor said the youths of Agbon Kingdom and Ethiope East Local Government Area of the state in general have resolved to take their destinies in their hands by mobilising and voting massively for Okowa and all PDP candidates in the 2019 polls.

He said: “The outcome of the elections in the area would reflect a shift from the old order where voting was based on the consideration for the main challenger of the governor who hails from the council area.”