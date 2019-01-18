Offa robbery: Kwara Govt hands case over to private prosecutor

The Kwara state Government has handed the prosecution of Offa robbery case to a private law firm, Wahab Egbewole and Co.

The Principal Counsel of the firm, Mr Wahab Egbewole, made this known in court on Friday while announcing his appearance for the case.

Egbewole asked for a short adjournment to enable him study the case for proper prosecution.

“I was given the case file yesterday to prosecute the case; I need to study the file for proper prosecution.

“I brought all the witnesses to show that the prosecution is ready to go on.

“Justice is not by rushing but to ensure that all parties are satisfied,” he said.

The defence counsel, Mr Mathias Emberibe, did not oppose the application for adjournment.

“Since the file got to him late, it is expected of him to study the file for proper prosecution.

“I am waiting for them to show that they have the capacity to try the case,” the defence counsel said.

In his ruling, Justice Halimat Salman, granted the adjournment but cautioned against stalling the trial.

She adjourned the case until Jan. 25, for definite hearing.

Five persons were charged with the April 5, 2018, bank robbery that claimed 31 lives including nine policemen and women.

The accused are Ayoade Akinnibosun, Ibikunle Ogunleye, Adeola Abraham, Salaudeen Azeez and Niyi Ogundiran.

The accused are facing a five-count charge of conspiracy, armed robbery, murder, culpable homicide and illegal possession of firearms.