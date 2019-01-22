Obaseki in Akwa Ibom, campaigns for Buhari, Ekere

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has urged residents and people of Akwa Ibom State to vote for All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, President Muhammadu Buhari and governorship candidate, Obong Nsima Ekere, in the 2019 general election.

The governor made the call during Ekere’s campaign flag-off in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State capital.

“I came here today to tell you two things. First, Edo is the gateway to South-south and Akwa Ibom is the heart of South-south. For twelve years, we have been waiting in Edo State; we have been waiting for our brothers and sisters to join us.

“When some people gather together and say they are the governors of a political party in South-south, that is going to change, and you are the people that are going to make that change,” Obaseki said.

He noted that Akwa Ibom used to be the envy of other states in the South-south region when they had a governor who made a difference.

“Let me tell you something that is very important. Edo State receives one fifth of what Akwa Ibom receives from the Federal Government. When Edo gets 10 naira, Akwa Ibom gets 50 naira. Look at what we have done in two years in Edo.

“We received Paris Club Fund just like many other states; ours was small but we are not owing one kobo of pension. We are not owing one kobo of salary. So, you can do more in Akwa Ibom if you have the right person,” the governor said.

According to Obaseki, “When somebody like Akpabio who did so much for you, handed over the baton to another person for development to continue, like in a relay race, development receded with that person that received the baton. So, what we need to do now is to pick up that baton from that person and give it to my brother, Nsima Nkere. Once you give him the baton, trust me, and with what he has done at Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Akwa Ibom will run again.”

He urged residents and people of Akwa Ibom to vote for APC candidates in the 2019 general elections, noting, “I want to leave you with one word. On February 16th, go to the polls, take your Permanent Voter’s Card (PVC) and vote for President Muhammadu Buhari. Once you vote, once President Buhari wins, all other things will be added to Akwa Ibom State.”