Obaseki celebrates with Godwin Abbe at 70

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has led other members of the state’s Executive Council to felicitate with Maj. Gen. Godwin Osagie Abbe (Rtd.) as he celebrates his 70th birthday.



In a sermon titled ‘The Grace of God’ drawn from the Bible book, 1st Corinthians 15:10, delivered at the thanksgiving service to mark the birthday, at the United Baptist Mission in Benin City, Primate of the United Baptist Mission of Nigeria, Rt. Rev. Dr. Osama Usuanlele described the retired Army General as a man that has been guided by God’s grace throughout his life.

The Primate added that Maj. Gen. Abbe is full of human kindness and has not misused power to oppress the downtrodden, noting, “He is dependable, a good and selfless man who touches lives. He loves God and has done so much for the body of Christ. I urge you to continue in the Lord as you celebrate 70 years today, may God add more years to your age to enable you to do more for humanity.”

Rt. Rev. Usuanlele commended governor Obaseki for finding time out of his busy schedule to felicitate with the celebrant. He extolled the leadership style of Obaseki who he described as a servant governor.

He noted that the governor has used power with purpose and has continued to impact on the lives of Edo people through various developmental projects that have impacted positively on the people and contributed to the development of the state.



Abbe, who was enlisted into the Nigerian Army in 1967, was military governor of Rivers and Akwa Ibom states. He served as Minister of Interior and Defence and Chairman of the Amnesty Planning Committee under the late President Umaru Yar’adua Administration.