Nwodo lists Ohanaeze’s two years strides

By Dennis Agbo

ENUGU – PRESIDENT General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo has appraised the leadership of the apex Igbo organisation in the past years, noting that it has within the period given modest contribution to the re-jigging of Igbo leadership and leveraging of Igbo issues in Nigeria.



Nwodo in commemoration of his leadership said his team has been able to restore the dignity of the Igbo race in Nigeria and across the globe, while it also built bridges with other ethnic nationalities in Nigeria.

In a press briefing, yesterday, to mark the two years anniversary of the Nwodo-led executive, Deputy National publicity secretary of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chuks Ibegbu and Nwodo’s Special Assistant on Media, Emeka Attama stated that Ohanaeze in its pursuit for restructuring of Nigeria has made the position become a national mantra.

They stated that while promoting Igbo language, culture and heritage; the Nwodo-led Ohanaeze has in the past two years established and promoted Ohanaeze activities at local, state, national and diaspora levels.

It also took credit for the dismantling of military road blocks across Igboland for freeier celebration of Christmas and New year festivities.

Ohanaeze also commended itself in “The diplomatic and deft handling of such explosive issues as the quit notice to Ndigbo by Northern Youths, the Pro-Biafra agitation, the Fulani Herdsmen/Farmers crisis in Igbo land, the Python Dance issue and many other threatening issues that would have snowballed to a national disaster.



“This leadership was able to build synergy with its affiliate groups like IDA, IWA, WIC, Aka Ikenga, Izu-Umunna, Njiko Umunna, Igbo Media Forum and other Igbo organisations to leverage Igbo Unity and development.

“This leadership encouraged unity and synergy among Igbo Governors and political actors for the overall interest of Ndigbo.

“For the 2019 Elections, Ohanaeze had been canvassing for Ndigbo to identify with candidates that are ready to restructure Nigeria. We shall stand on that and, in the next few days, we shall meet to take a holistic position on 2019.”