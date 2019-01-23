NUPENG names Olufemi Acting Gen. Sec

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

NIGERIA Union of Petro-leum and Natural Gas Workers, NUPENG, has appointed Afolabi Olufemi as its Acting General Secretary following the retirement of Adamu Song on January 1, 2019, after reaching the Union’s mandatory retirement age.

Olufemi until the appointment was NUPENG’s Deputy General Secretary in charge of Operations.

A statement by the President of the Union, Prince Williams Akporeha, said Olufemi is a thorough bred unionist with first degree in Philosophy from the University of Lagos in 1991, obtained a Master’s Degree in Industrial and Labour Relations at University of Ibadan in 1997, and equally acquired Post-Graduate Certificate in Labour Policies Studies in 2004 at the University of Cape Coast, Ghana.

“Olufemi is an astute trade unionist, and has been in active service for over two decades in NUPENG precisely in the areas of Management, Training/Education, Alternative Dispute Resolution, and Negotiations. He is known to be very conversant with the creation, development and launch of existing viable operations with robust, deep and ingenious ideas.

His skills in Industrial Relations, General Management and Organisational Development were acquired and nurtured over the years in various roles since he pitched his tent with NUPENG, where he spent the bulk of his meritorious career.

Before this latest milestone in the Union, Olufemi was previously known to be diligent in handling the Education and Training of the rank and file of the Union and he was a founding member of Nigerian Labour Movement Educators Forum.

Also to his credit, many Union leaders and branch officials cut their trade union teeth through his numerous relevant trainings and workshops.

The erudite trade unionist also is an alumnus of numerous local and international management and professional programmes in Nigeria and other African countries, United States of America as well as other Southern and Northern American countries, Europe, Middle East and Asia.

This seasoned unionist has also attended various seminars and trainings organised by International Labour Organisation, ILO.

There is no doubt absolutely that he will bring his wealth of experience and knowledge to bear in this new appointment.