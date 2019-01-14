NPFL: Officiating still needs improvement, says Fuludu

Edema Fuludu, a former Julius Berger player, on Monday said the League Management Company (LMC) should continue to improve on officiating of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).

Fuludu made the observation in an interview in Lagos.

The 2018/2019 NPFL season kicked off on Jan. 13, with three home victories, one away win and two draws recorded in the two groups of the abridged league competition.

“Our league keeps getting better by the day, but the truth is that we need to do more regarding officiating, last season there were series of complaints.

“Some made it to the pages of newspapers, others probably didn’t, but we should find a lasting solution to these issues,’’ he said.

Fuludu, a member of the 1994 AFCON winning squad, told NAN that just as there is need to demand for more professionalism from referees, the board should also ensure adequate security at match venues.

“Our referees need to feel protected, we can’t leave them hanging when fans are acting irrationally. We need them to do their jobs without fear or favour.

“In some cases, these referees are beaten up and nothing happens at the end of the day. If I’m a referee and I know I’m safe anywhere I’m officiating I’d definitely give my best,’’ Fuludu said.

The former Warri Wolves player told NAN that there was need for clubs to also educate their fans on how to comport themselves no matter the outcome of matches.

“If we could recall the first match of last season was marred with violence which was triggered by fans who felt losing the first match of the season wasn’t good enough,’’ Fuludu said. (NAN)