NPA completes Warri port channel dredging

By Godfrey Bivbere

THE dredging of Warri port channel awarded at the cost of $44.861million (N16.150 billion) by the Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA has been completed.

This was disclosed to Vanguard Maritime Report Friday, by the General Manager, Corporate and Strategic Communications of NPA, Adams Jatto. He said it has been completed and vessels have started calling at the port.

Confirming the above, a Warri based Customs broker and former National Financial Secretary of the Association of Nigeria Licensed Customs Agents, ANLCA, Val Orhobabhor, said he gathered that the dredging project has been completed.

Orhobabhor however stressed that through most Customs brokers popularly referred to as clearing agents in Warri have been inactive for a long time now as a result he and many others have not been going to the port.

He said though the dredging has been completed, it is not true that new vessels have been calling at the port but the same ships that have been coming before; most belonging to Julius Berger are the ones still calling at the port.

He said he expects the port to be busy soon, especially with the concessioning of the old Warri port. He however added that for the port to be busy again the concessionaire has a lot of work to do at the port because it has been idle for a long time.