Now is Nigeria’s chance to end dictatorship —Wike

PORT HARCOURT—Rivers State governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has said that Nigerians have the best opportunity to end dictatorship during the forthcoming presidential election.

Speaking during a Special Holy Mass at Catholic Institute of West Africa, CIWA, on Sunday in Port Harcourt, Wike said the forthcoming election is an opportunity to liberate Nigeria.

He said the failures of the present administration have made the poll more important.

He said: “In the forthcoming presidential election, you have the opportunity to end dictatorship or embrace freedom. But the best way forward is to embrace freedom for the good of the country.

“The economy has degenerated to the level that the Church is affected as people can no longer give offering and tithes. We have the opportunity to fix our economy by voting for the right person. This is a time to change the economic direction of the country “, he said.

“What is important is that the Church must pray for peaceful and credible polls. No position is worth the blood of anyone. We preach peaceful and credible polls.’’

Catholic Bishop of Port Harcourt Diocese, Rev Dr. Camillus Etukudo prayed for peaceful polls.

He urged Nigerians to participate in the elections and vote according to their conscience.