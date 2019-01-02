Nov, 2018 telecom subscriptions: Glo tops chart with 1.6m new subscribers

By Prince Osuagwu

Telecommunications operator, Globacom, has made a strong showing on the recent industry subscriber acquisitions chart for November 2018 with a total of 1,691,133 new subscribers.

The Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC, monthly report, indicated that Globacom now has 26 per cent of the nation’s subscribers on its network, taking it from 41,582,055 subscribers in October to 43,273,188 in November, 2018.

The report explained that Globacom gained 1,691,133 subscribers in November, 2018, with MTN grossing 1,323,282 and Airtel 849,173 new subscribers. On the other hand, 9mobile failed to garner new subscribers during the month under review.

EXCESS CHARGES, OTHERS: Banks refund N23bn, $2.3m to customers

The total number of active subscribers in the country has thus increased by 3.86 million telephone users, from 165,239,443 in October to 169,104,830 in November 2018.

Globacom’s subscriber surge may not be unconnected with the recent network upgrade, modernisation and optimisation it carried out.

GLOIN60SECONDS online talent hunt first set of winners emerge

The company also says its growth has something to do with new product offerings like OgaSIM, which offers 125 per cent data bonuses to all new data customers and Glo Yakata, which rewards customers with amazing data and voice bonuses.