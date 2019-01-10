NOA moves to curb void votes in Imo

By Chinonso Alozie

OWERRI—The Director General of the National Orientation Agency, NOA, Mr. Garba Abari, yesterday flagged off the nationwide sensitization campaign against void votes in the forthcoming general elections.

Abari during the flag off ceremony in Owerri, which was attended by the various political parties, security agencies among other stakeholders in the state, said that the issue of void votes if not nipped in the bud would pose a big threat to the democratic process.

He alleged that some electorate who are in the habit of collecting money from several political parties would decide to void their votes because they would not want to be seen as betrayers.

He said that the campaign was targeted at addressing three fundamental issues which he said included the issue of vote buying and selling, the need for peaceful election as well as void votes incidence.

Imo state Director of NOA, Vitus Ekeocha, lamented that void votes had “negatively impacted in the electoral process in determining who actually wins an election.”