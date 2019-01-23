No more war between Ogboru, Emerhor—KOKORI

By Perez Brisibe

UGHELLI—THE former Secretary General of National Union of Petroleum and Gas Workers, NUPENG, and chieftain of All Progressives Congress, APC, in Delta State, Chief Frank Kokori, has said all tendencies in the party, particularly those headed by Chief Great Ogboru and Olorogun O’tega Emerhor, will go into the forthcoming election as a united fold.

Kokori also disclosed that the party in the state had been mandated by the presidency to ensure that it emerges victorious.

He said: “We all belong to the same party. There is no more cold war; the presidency has stepped in and resolved the matter and the leadership of the party has told us to go and win Delta. Anyone who is not on this train is an enemy of the party.

“They (Presidency) told us that the party has candidates for the national and regional elections, has a state executive and that there was no going back on it. So, anybody who says he has grievances with the party is on his own with a selfish motive.

“I know Great and O’tega meet, hug themselves, play and chat the way they used to. So everybody is on the same page and peace has returned to the party.”