NNPC raises alarm over increasing pipeline vandalism

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), bemoaned the rising incidents of pipeline vandalism across the country, stating that in October 2018, its pipeline network suffered a 42.9 per cent increase in the incidents of pipeline vandalism compared to the previous month during the year.

Giving a breakdown of the incidents of breaches in its infrastructure in a statement in Abuja, Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division of the NNPC, Mr. Ndu Ughamadu, said the corporation recorded 219 pipeline vandalized points in the month under review, compared to 125 incidents it suffered in September of the same year.

Ughamadu said the findings that were captured in the NNPC Monthly Financial and Operations Report for October 2018 revealed that among the breaches, four vandalized pipeline points failed to be welded and one point was ruptured.

According to him, the report stated that cases of vandalism of pipeline facilities were high along Ibadan-Ilorin and Aba-Enugu axis, accounting for 81 cases, representing 40 per cent and 39 cases, representing 18 per cent of total vandalized points respectively.

Ughamadu said that despite the challenge posed by pipeline vandalism, the NNPC kept an eye on Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) stock level to ensure zero fuel queue across the nation.

Furthermore, the NNPC financials report for October also pointed out that Nigeria earned $640.35 million from the export of crude oil and gas in the month under review.

The report said the total export receipt of $640.35 million recorded in October 2018 was higher than the $527.70 million logged in September 2018, noting that the receipt showed $450.44 million accrued from crude oil sale with gas and miscellaneous receipts standing at $173.92 million and $15.99 million respectively.

In the downstream sector, the report said that the Petroleum Products Marketing Company (PPMC), a downstream subsidiary of NNPC, posted a receipt of N231.33 billion from sales of white products in the month of October 2018 compared with N150.25 billion sold in of September 2018.

Total revenues generated from the sales of white products for the period October 2017 to October 2018 stands at N2.684 trillion, where PMS contributed about 88.32 per cent of the total sales value of N2.371 trllion.



To ensure continuous increase of PMS supply and effective distribution across the country, the report said a total of 1.66 billion litres of petrol, translating to 55.50 milion liters per day, were supplied for the month under review.

The report noted that out of the 1.066.88 billion standard cubic feet of gas per day (mmscfd) of gas supplied to the domestic market in October 2018, about 627.33 mmscfd of gas representing 58.81 per cent was supplied to gas-fired power plants to generate an average power of about 2,349 megawatts (MW) compared with September 2018, where an average of 615 mmscfd was supplied to generate 2,303 MW.

It added that the balance of 439.35mmscfd or 41.19 per cent was supplied to other industries.

It said, “Similarly, for the period of October 2017 to October 2018 an average of 1,188.58mmscfd of gas was supplied to the domestic market, comprising of an average of 744.06mmscfd or (62.60 per cent) as gas supply to the power plants and 444.52mmscfd or (37.40 per cent) as gas supply to industries.

About 3,096.18 mmscfd or 89.58 per cent of the export gas was sent to Nigerian Liquefied Natural Gas Company (NLNG) Bonny.