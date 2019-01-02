NLC urges FG to create more sustainable jobs for poverty reduction

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) on Wednesday said the Federal Government should ensure sustainable jobs to reduce the rate of poverty in the country.

NLC President, Ayuba Wabba, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos while making comments on national issues.

Wabba said government must implement the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) to improve the lives of the people and develop the country.

He said sustainable jobs would only be available if the government created conducive environment for industries to thrive.

”We cannot be importers and consumers of what we do not produce.

“There is the need to resuscitate closed factories, such as textile and make business environment competitive and attractive,” he said.

The NLC president said government should also reduce electricity tariff to boost production and make businesses thrive.

Dr Mohammed Yinusa, President, Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA), who spoke on the nation’s poverty index, said government needed more interventions to raise the living standard of the people.

READ ALSO: Dalung, Okorocha, Orji Kalu, Modu Sheriff, others make presidential campaign team for Buhari

Yinusa commended government’s pro-poor policies, but said government at all levels should pay attention to the development of critical indices of the Human Development Index (HDI).

”The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) report is an indicative of a country’s quality of life.

“The report measured national achievement in health, education and income,” he said.

He added that adequate and sustainable attention must be paid to these indices to lift the citizens out of poverty.

According to Yinusa, government should work towards prioritising the creation of enabling environment for large, small and medium enterprises. (NAN)