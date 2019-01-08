NLC solicits support for N30,000 minimum wage in Bauchi

By Charles Agwam – Bauchi

Nigerian Labour Congress, Bauchi chapter has solicited the support and cooperation of all Nigerians in the agitation of the upward review of the national minimum wage.

The National President of the Union, Comrade Ayuba Wabba made the plea today while presenting the demands of the Union to the Bauchi State Governor as part of their nationwide sensitization rally.

Ayuba Wabba expressed confidence that payment of the N30,000 as new national minimum wage would be beneficial to workers and indeed all Nigerians by improving their living condition.

According to him, national minimum wage must be upwardly reviewed after every 8 years. He expressed concern that the Nigerian government have not complied.

The NLC President said the Organized labour consider dialogue as the only solution in achieving workers’ demands in line with International best practices of labour engagements.



The State NLC Chairman, Comrade Hashimu Muhammad Gital who represented the National President of the Union, noted that the letter presented to the State Governor is to pressure him to intervene towards ensuring that, President Muhammadu Buhari transmits the Bill to the National Assembly.

Receiving the NLC’s demand, the State Governor, Muhammad Abubakar said Bauchi State being a civil service state, is already paying N18,500 as minimum wage.

The Governor who represented by the Head of Civil Service in the state, Dr. Liman Bello pledged to comply with the labour demand on the new National minimum wage.