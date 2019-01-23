NIMASA is agency of the year, pledges to redouble efforts

The Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA, was last week adjudged the best Federal Agency of the Year, 2018, at the Daily Independent Newspaper award ceremony held in Lagos.

Speaking at the ceremony, Director-General of NIMASA, Dr. Dakuku Peterside, said that the management was humbled by the recognition adding that it would intensify its efforts to reposition the maritime industry in Nigeria and make it the leading maritime administration in Africa.

Dakuku said, “We are spurred by this award and we appreciate the fact that our efforts to revitalise the maritime sector through our medium term strategy plan are yielding results. We will redouble our efforts to ensure that the quest of the Federal Government to diversify the economy gets the required support from the maritime sector and its stakeholders, as it portends several opportunities for economic growth and development.”

The agency’s boss who was represented by the Executive Director, Finance and Administration, Mr. Bashir Jamoh, dedicated the award to the agency’s stakeholders and appealed to the media to continue to spotlight the federal government’s efforts to reposition the economy, adding that the media remains critical in the actualisation of the government’s quest for economic diversification and development.

Similarly, Managing Director of Independent Newspapers Limited, Mr. Ade Ogidan, said NIMASA had maintained a high level of transparency, particularly, in financial matters.

Ogidan stated: “Before, the agency cut the figure of an organisation that was riddled with corruption and all kinds of underhand practices.

But the recent report of a huge and noticeable increase in revenue generation from NIMASA is a big testimony of its unalloyed commitment to playing a prominent role in the overall development of the country.”

… records over 5,000 vessels in 2017

FOLLOWING the lull in vessel calls to the nation’s port in 2018, there are indications that the trend may continue in 2019 if the 2017 statistical figure released by the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA, is anything to go by.

Although, the agency is yet to release its 2018 report, its 2017 report showed that a total of 5,409 vessels called at the nation’s port in 2017.

A breakdown of the figure showed that while 2,297 tankers (Liquid cargo vessels) and 3,112 dry/bulk vessels.

A further breakdown also showed that for wet or liquid cargoes, 134.9million metric tonnes of cargoes were recorded during the year.

The report also showed that while imports recorded 18.6million metric tons, exports 116.3million metric of exports.

For dry cargoes, 15.1million metric tons was recorded, representing 14million metric tons for imports and 1.1million metric tons of export.

In the report, a total of 404 vessel carrying the Nigerian were registered under the Nigerian Ship Registry just as NIMASA also registered 136 Cabotage vessels in 2017.

The agency also issued a total of 1,652 Certificate of Competency for seafarers as 148 search and rescue interventions were also carried in the year under review.

Flag state inspection is the registration of a vessel under country flag, the vessel is subjected to law of that country under which it is registered.

For port state control, NIMASA carried out port state control on 525 vessels for the year under review, just as 97 vessels under went flag state inspection just as it also renewed the papers of about 1,578 vessels.