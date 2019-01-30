Nigeria still very corrupt — Transparency Int’l

Nigeria is still perceived as a country deep in corruption without clear policies to address the menace, according to Transparency International.

The anti-corruption agency released its 2018 Corruptions Perceptions Index, CPI, yesterday, explaining that Nigeria has “neither improved nor progressed in the perception of corruption in the public administration in 2018.”

It stated that “Nigeria scored 27 out of 100 points in the 2018 CPI, maintaining the same score as in the 2017 CPI.”

READ ALSO: LCCI urges World Bank to review ease of doing business indicators

According to the agency, in the country comparison, Nigeria ranks 144 out of 180 countries this year as opposed to 148 out of 180 countries in the 2017 CPI.

Nigeria is thus still perceived as highly corrupt, and although the ranking shows that Nigeria moved up four places, it only means that four other countries have scored worse while Nigeria stagnated.

The Corruption Perceptions Index aggregates data from a number of different sources that provide perceptions by the business community and country experts on the level of corruption in the public sector.

President Muhammadu Buhari had dismissed the 2017 findings of Transparency International, suggesting that the group’s findings were politically-motivated to deface his administration.

The President also said his administration had done creditably well in stamping out corruption in the country, especially through its much publicised anti-corruption drive that has seen several politicians associated with the last administration of Goodluck Jonathan arrested.

In the case of Nigeria, the composite score consists of sources, including African Development Bank Perception Survey; Bertelsmann Foundation Transformation Index; Economist Intelligence Unit Country Ratings; and PRS International Country Risk Guide.

Others are World Bank Corruption Perception Assessment; the World Economic Forum Executive Opinion Survey; World Justice Project Rule of Law Index and Varieties of Democracy Project.

“All are impartial, well-respected, statistically significant and evidence-based sources,” said Transparency International.