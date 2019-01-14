Nigeria needs PDP now – Campaign coordinator

Chief Okechukwu Enekwe, Chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Anambra has called on the electorate in the state to cast their votes for the party’s candidates in February.

Enekwe, who is the PDP Presidential Campaign Coordinator in Orumba North Local Government Area, made the call while speaking with newsmen in Ajali, Orumba North Local Government Area on Monday.

He said the party has presented Nigeria and Anambra the best candidates at the presidential, National and State Assemblies levels.

According to him, the Atiku/Obi presidency is what Nigeria needs to return its economy to the path of prosperity and reverse the poverty trend which is largely responsible for the political instability.

“We are calling on Anambra people, Orumba North and Orumba South in particular to vote massively for PDP candidates.

“Atiku Abubarkar and Peter Obi presidency is the best for Nigeria now in order to return to the era of economic prosperity and political stability, they are tested politicians and successful technocrats.

“Our target is to get the farmers, artisans, traders, clergy, civil servants, the entire electorate in Orumba and Anambra to cast their votes for PDP, the party that has done for Nigeria what no other has done,” he said.

Enekwe also canvassed votes for Chief Chris Uba and Mrs Chinelo Nwankwo candidates of the PDP for Anambra South Senatorial District, Orumba North and Orumba South Federal Constituency.

He said the party’s candidate for Orumba North State Constituency should also be voted to show the popularity of the vice presidential candidate in the area.

The Campaign Coordinator said Uba, who is candidate for Anambra South, was a grassroots politician who had the courage to speak to power and ability to attract developmental projects for his people.

He called on all registered voters to endeavour to cast their votes on the election days while urging those who were yet to collect their Permanent

Voter Cards to do so during the week.

“Since INEC has extended the date for the collection of PVC, we call on our people to take advantage of the opportunity and collect their own because that is their power.

“On our part as an organisation, we are going to intensify grassroots mobilization for the collection of PVCs and support for our candidates,” he said. (NAN)