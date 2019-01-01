New Year: Sowore campaign Team greets Nigerians

The Sowore 2019 Presidential Campaign Team wishes all Nigerians a happy and prosperous new year.

The Public Relation Officer of TakeItBack Movement /Sowore2019 Campaign, Mr. Lucky Ighoyota, in a new year massage said “ We thank our numerous supporters worldwide and the Nigerian public for their acceptance of our political brand: direct citizens’ engagement in the body polity of the Nigerian state that has witnessed “kleptocratic politicking” in the last 58years of our national life. We hope our ambitious aspirations hinged on these three most sacred of pillars: Security, Sufficiency and a Sustainable Economy will remain the burning issues of discourse in the build up to the 2019 general elections.

“We know that the status quo is already triggered by our disruptive activities in the last 10-11 months as we have grown from a human rights movement to the kind of strength that birthed a political party; a major political party registered just last August and since adjudged to be the fastest growing political party in Africa. We know that they have charted our force with growing concern, marshalled by incorruptible digital-age individuals as well as some of Nigeria’s finest brains around the globe, all ably led by our convener and presidential candidate Omoyele Sowore.

“With the forgoing narrative, we therefore hold the strong belief that if we agree and commit our collective resolve we can have a better Nigeria in 2019.

“We therefore charge you with the prayers to continue to garner strength for the tougher days ahead; for ‘no pain, no gain’”.