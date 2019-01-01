New Year: Lalong pardons four prisoners

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos – Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong has pardoned four prisoners who were various jail terms as part of his New Year goodwill with a charge on them to make good use of the opportunity to turn a new leaf and add value to their lives.



According to a statement issued on Tuesday in Jos and signed by Mark Longyen, the Governor’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Lalong approved the granting of pardon to the convicts in commemoration of the New Year, 2019.

Longyen said the Governor took the decision after consultation with the State Advisory Council on Prerogative of Mercy, and in exercise of his power of Prerogative of Mercy, adding that the sentences of three of the convicts were commuted to absolute pardon, while the third convict had his life sentence commuted to 21 years.

The statement reads in part: “In exercise of the powers conferred on him under Section 212 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended), Granting of Amnesty Order, the Executive Governor of Plateau State, His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Simon Bako Lalong, after consultation with the State Advisory Council on Prerogative of Mercy, and in exercise of his power of Prerogative of Mercy and to commemorate the New Year Day 2019, has approved the granting of pardon to some prisoners.

“Those pardoned are: Abdullahi Musa – absolute pardon, Rev. Samson Bisat – absolute pardon, Chikwu Anadi – absolute pardon and Emmanuel Ochiba – life imprisonment commuted to 21 years jail term.”

The Governor also called on the people of the State and the nation at large to commit the year 2019 to “sobriety, penance, forgiveness and fervent prayers for divine intervention as no challenge under heaven is immune to the power of prayers.”